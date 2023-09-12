Allegan Co. Sheriff's Deputy suffers head injury during arrest scuffle

Officials say the suspect became combative and hurt the deputy during an attempted arrest.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering after an attempted arrest turned into a scuffle in Dorr Township Monday.

Police say a deputy was in the area around 10 p.m. after a call about a person driving back and forth through a neighborhood at a high speed with no headlights.

The deputy found the suspect, a 35-year-old from Dorr, and after an investigation, attempted to arrest the man, police say.

Officials then say the suspect became combative and hurt the deputy. The deputy was sent to the hospital for a head injury.

A Michigan State Police Trooper, who was assisting at the scene, took the suspect into custody. He's lodged at the Allegan County Corrections Center on several felony charges.

Michigan State Police will complete the investigation.

