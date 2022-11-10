Allegan Co. Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing 14-year-old boy

Curran Edward Putnam was last seen on foot near his home on Nov. 10.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help as they look for 14-year-old Curran Edward Putnam, who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Putnam was last seen on foot near his home, located at 137th Ave. and 28th St. in Salem Township, on Nov. 10 around 2:45 p.m.

Police say he was wearing gray sweatpants, a brown hoodie, a white checkered fall coat and multi-colored Nike shoes.

He is described as being 5-foot-6 and110 lbs., with brown curly hair, blue eyes and braces.

Police are asking that if you have information regarding Curran’s location, please contact Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899 or Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

