Allegan County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is working to locate a man wo went missing from the Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Thursday.

Bret Douglas Theisen, 53, is described as 220 pounds, 5'11", wearing a black polo shirt, black pants with white stripes and possibly missing a shoe. Theisen also has a large black eye and missing teeth.

Police say he suffers from memory loss and left the hospital in an unknown direction. He may be trying to walk to his home in the Pullman, Grand Junction area in SW Allegan County.

Anyone with information should contact the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

