Allegan County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 86-year-old man

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 86-year-old Albert Lee Dean who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Dean is a white male, 6-feet-1, 155 lbs. He has brown eyes and gray hair. Officials say he could possibly be wearing black dress pants and a long-sleeve shirt.

Dean lives at Ely Manor in Allegan, Deputies are concerned for his safety due to a number of medical conditions that require medications.

Investigators say he may be in the Grand Rapids area with a 34-year-old man, though his identity was not given.

If you find him or have any information, contact your local law enforcement agency and the the ACSO's non-emergency number at 269-673-3899.

