ALLEGAN, Mich. — More people in rural areas near Allegan will have better access to surgical care after renovations to the local hospital, officials said Wednesday.

The $475,000 renovation to the Allegan General Hospital’s surgery department included a $100,000 donation from the consumer healthcare company Perrigo, which operates in Allegan. The donation paid for two machines that sterilize surgical equipment.

The new equipment is significantly more efficient, said Candi Gabrielse, director of perioperative services at Allegan General.

“With the new equipment, we are able to do between nine and 12 trays at a time, and we have two of them,” Gabrielse said. “We can literally do about four times more with two loads than we could with the old equipment.”

The surgical department handled 3,405 cases in 2018. Gabrielse estimates the new sterile equipment, which was installed in February, may increase the surgical volume by 10-20 percent this year.

“If we can do more cases here, that means people are going to stay here because…they don’t have to wait six or eight weeks to get their surgery scheduled,” she said.

Perrigo has donated more than $1 million to Allegan General Hospital over the last decade, including a $650,000 gift to build a new radiology center.

“We have 4,000-plus employees that live in the Allegan County area, so this is their go-to hospital for the most part,” Perrigo CEO Murray Kessler said. “[We want them to] have the best medical care that they can possibly get close to home. To be a good corporate leader you have to be involved in the community, and this is our home.”

Allegan General Hospital would not be the organization it is today without Perrigo’s generosity over the years, said President and CEO Gerald J. Barbini.

