Homeowner, pet uninjured after house fire in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Crews are responding to a house fire that broke out in Allegan Monday morning.

Authorities say the fire began around 9:20 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of River Street. Crews were able to get the flames knocked down shortly after they arrived.

No one was injured, and the homeowner and their pet were able to get out of the house, according to officials.

The cause is still under investigation at this time.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

