ALLEGAN, Mich. — City leaders in Allegan are considering a proposal to remove its dam to improve local wildlife habitats and assist a cleanup of the Kalamazoo River.

The Allegan Dam was constructed in 1900 and purchased by the city in 1997. Officials repaired the dam twice in the early 2000s, but conditions continued deteriorating.

The dam's catwalk is structurally weak, and the power house is beyond repair, said City Manager Joel Dye.

"It's it's been condemned by the city, and our insurance company informed us this year that they no longer cover that," Dye said. "So we are on the hook for that building."

The city has to decide whether to repair or remove the dam relatively soon, as the U.S. EPA removes PCB-contaminated sediments from 80 miles of the Superfund-designated Kalamazoo River.

The decision will be made in partnership with the EPA, said Dye, who advocates for removal.

"If we keep our dam, we could possibly be a responsible party for any contamination in the sedimentation that's left behind," he said.

Removing the dam would cost around $13 million, while repairing it would run $3.7 million, according to a state feasibility study. However, the removal cost to the city could be reduced through state and federal grants.

"We [wouldn't] have to worry about ongoing operations and maintenance of the dam or the power structure," Dye said. "It really kind of allows the city to wash its hands of the two structures."

The study found that removing the dam would improve water quality and provide fish passage into the upper reaches of the Kalamazoo River. The width of the river would be reduced and infilled with an urban park setting.

The city held a public meeting at the Allegan District Library Thursday night to discuss the plans. Dye plans to present a proposal to the City Council within the next few months.

"Allegan has to address this structure," he said.

