Allegan police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Raven McBride was last seen in the area of 37th Street and 110th Avenue in Cheshire Township. Raven is about 5’6” tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Raven was reportedly last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black Cobra Kai t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Raven’s whereabouts is asked to contact Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

