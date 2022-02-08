x
Prosecutor: Driver in deadly US 31 crash was under the influence

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the second-degree murder charge.
A crash in Holland Township left one person dead and another seriously injured.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — The prosecutor's office is accusing a West Olive man of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed one and seriously injured another. 

Michael Jay Brown Jr., 31, was arraigned in 58th District Court Tuesday afternoon with second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death. 

According to a police report, Brown Jr. was driving a Dodge Charger northbound on US 31 Monday evening when he's accused of rear-ending an SUV near Felch Street in Holland Township.

Eugene Filar, 77, of Valparaiso died from his injuries sustained in the crash, while his 76-year-old passenger was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where she remains hospitalized. 

Northbound US-31 was closed for several hours for the investigation.

The judge denied bond. 

Additional charges related to the passenger's injuries may be considered in the future. 

