Prosecutor: Driver in deadly US 31 crash was under the influence

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — The prosecutor's office is accusing a West Olive man of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed one and seriously injured another.
Michael Jay Brown Jr., 31, was arraigned in 58th District Court Tuesday afternoon with second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.
According to a police report, Brown Jr. was driving a Dodge Charger northbound on US 31 Monday evening when he's accused of rear-ending an SUV near Felch Street in Holland Township.
Eugene Filar, 77, of Valparaiso died from his injuries sustained in the crash, while his 76-year-old passenger was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where she remains hospitalized.
Northbound US-31 was closed for several hours for the investigation.
The judge denied bond.
Additional charges related to the passenger's injuries may be considered in the future.
