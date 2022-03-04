56-year-old man killed in Allendale construction site accident

Police say the man was unloading wooden trusses from a delivery truck when they fell on him. He was declared dead at the scene.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A 56-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in an Allendale construction site accident.

Police say the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. at a construction site on 68th Avenue. The man was working on the site when he became trapped under wooden trusses. When officers arrived, the man was found dead under the trusses.

Police say the man was unloading trusses from a delivery truck when they fell on him. His identity is being withheld at this time.

The investigation is still underway. MIOSHA is also investigating the accident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.