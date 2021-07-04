Allendale couple escape burning house uninjured

While the elderly couple is safe, their house is a total loss.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — An elderly Allendale couple escaped their burning house Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. thanks to the help of their neighbor.

While their house in the Boulder Ridge community is unsalvageable, the couple did not suffer any injuries, police say.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

