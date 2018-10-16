ALLENDALE, Mich. - An 11-year-old girl was hit with a falling tree on Monday evening around 7 p.m. The tree struck her on the head and caused internal injuries.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said that the girl and her family arrived at their house on Warner Street. She ran across the front yard to greet a family friend who was using a chain saw to cut down trees in the yard.

The tree that was being cut fell, hitting the girl on the head.

She remains in critical condition at the hospital.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM