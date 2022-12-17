Police investigating 'suspicious' house fire that killed 2 in Allendale

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the cause of the fire is currently unknown, but is believed to be suspicious.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Two people are dead after an Allendale home caught on fire Saturday evening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place shortly after 6 p.m. on in Mt. Blanc Lane.

Officials say that when the Allendale Township Fire Department arrived, the house was full of smoke, and with help from the GVSU Department of Public Safety, they were able to get it under control.

When first responders went inside, they found two people dead.

As the fire department investigates the incident with assistance from Michigan State Police, authorities say the cause of the fire is currently unknown, but they believe it to be suspicious.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.