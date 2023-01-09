Allendale Public School Board votes to replace legal counsel with same law firm as Ottawa Co. Board of Commissioners

The board voted four to three to bring in Kallman Law Firm, the same law firm that was just hired at last week's Ottawa County commission meeting.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Allendale Public School Board of Education voted Monday night to replace its current legal counsel.

The board voted four to three to bring in Kallman Law Firm. That's the same law firm that was just hired at last week's Ottawa County commission meeting, backed by the conservative group Ottawa Impact.

Several board and community members voiced their concerns that the agenda item was only introduced 24 hours ago.

Others stood by the decision, including the newly elected school board president.

"I would encourage the two new board members to buff up your definition of transparency, especially to the PAC who funded your election," Troy Lampen says.

"We the people spoke and voted you in, we support all that you're doing," Emily Underhill says.

There was an attempt by several board members to postpone tonight's vote on hiring the conservative law firm, but their attempt was unsuccessful.

