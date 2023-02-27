3 injured in Allendale Twp. rollover crash

All three people involved in the crash were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

Deputies say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the intersection of 68th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township.

A pickup truck was traveling northbound on 68th Avenue when the truck drove into the path of an eastbound SUV. The SUV rolled several times before landing on its side in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

The occupants of the SUV were identified as a 54-year-old woman and 53-year-old man, both from Grand Haven. They had to be extricated from the vehicle by responding crews.

The driver of the pickup, a 29-year-old Cedar Springs man, was also injured in the crash.

All three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the SUV had the right of way.

The intersection was closed for cleanup for about an hour. It has since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.

