2 injured in Allendale Twp. crash

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Allendale Township Thursday evening.

Police say the crash happened in the intersection of Fillmore Street and 68th Avenue around 5:30 p.m. A 28-year-old Bailey man was driving eastbound on Fillmore Street and stopped for a stop sign. When he attempted to turn onto 68th Street, a 34-year-old Jenison woman traveling westbound on Fillmore Street struck him after she failed to stop at a stop sign, police say.

The Jenison woman was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Bailey man reported minor injuries, but refused medical treatment at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

