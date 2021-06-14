Allendale Twp. Board votes to leave controversial Civil War statue unchanged

A motion to move the statue to the Allendale Historical Museum Complex and provide historical context for it was also voted down.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Allendale Twp. Board voted 5-2 Monday to leave the controversial Civil War statue in the Veterans Garden of Honor in Allendale Community Park. It will be repaired but stay otherwise unchanged.

A motion to move the statue to the Allendale Historical Museum Complex and provide historical context for it was also voted down by the Board.

Featuring Civil War soldiers with a slave child at their feet, the statue has been the site of protests since spring of 2020.

