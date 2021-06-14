x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Allendale Twp. Board votes to leave controversial Civil War statue unchanged

A motion to move the statue to the Allendale Historical Museum Complex and provide historical context for it was also voted down.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Allendale Twp. Board voted 5-2 Monday to leave the controversial Civil War statue in the Veterans Garden of Honor in Allendale Community Park. It will be repaired but stay otherwise unchanged.

A motion to move the statue to the Allendale Historical Museum Complex and provide historical context for it was also voted down by the Board.

Featuring Civil War soldiers with a slave child at their feet, the statue has been the site of protests since spring of 2020.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.