2 injured in Allendale Twp. pin-in accident

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured early Wednesday morning in a crash in Allendale Township.

Police say the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the intersection of 68th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive. A 2010 Chevrolet HHR was traveling southbound on 68th Street when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The Chevrolet continued into the intersection and and collided with a 2011 Ford Fusion that was traveling westbound on Lake Michigan Drive.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 22-year-old man from White Cloud, was pinned in his vehicle. He was extricated by emergency personnel and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 50-year-old Grandville man, was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Part of Lake Michigan Drive was closed for investigation and cleanup, but all lanes have since reopened.

This crash remains under investigation.

