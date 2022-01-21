Woman seriously injured in Allendale Twp. crash

The intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 84th Avenue has since reopened.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Update:

Lake Michigan Drive and 84th Avenue has reopened. The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Original Story:

A woman was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Allendale Township.

Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 84th Avenue. A Dodge Ram, driven by a 52-year-old Coopersville woman, was traveling east on Lake Michigan Drive. While stopped at a stop light and preparing to turn onto 84th Avenue, the Ram was rear-ended by a Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Caravan, a 35-year-old Muskegon woman, was seriously injured in the accident and transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ram sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The intersection is closed due to this crash. Police estimate it will be reopened by 7 p.m. Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route.

This crash remains under investigation.

RELATED:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.