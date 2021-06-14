Alma in mid-Michigan considering request to house migrants

Warwick Living Center in Alma would be leased to Bethany Christian Services to provide housing for boys ages 12 to 17.

ALMA, Mich. — A city in central Michigan is considering a proposal to turn a former nursing home into temporary housing for young migrants.

Warwick Living Center in Alma would be leased to Bethany Christian Services to provide housing for boys, ages 12 to 17, for up to 40 days or until a sponsor can be found.

The Alma Planning Commission voted last week to schedule a July 12 public hearing on a rezoning request.

Bethany Christian Services would use up to 36 beds for children who have crossed the southern U.S. border without parents or guardians and do not have legal status in this country.

