ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A crash has shut down both directions of Alpine Avenue at 7 Mile Road because of a crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The road closure was reported around 8:30 p.m. A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew reported seeing one fatality. The medical examiner was also at the scene.

Michigan State Police is at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.