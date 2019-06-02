GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers lost power Wednesday, including the Meijer on Alpine Avenue.

According to a Meijer employee, the store originally lost power around 6 a.m. A Meijer spokesperson says the store is currently running on a generator.

The frozen food section was blocked off with shopping carts and caution tape, and produce, meats, cheese and alcohol in open coolers were covered in plastic to preserve quality.

Plastic covers the cheese coolers at the Alpine Meijer after they temporarily lost power.

13 ON YOUR SIDE was told the store wouldn't get their normal power restored until 11 p.m. Thursday.

The store remains open regardless and employees are removing the barriers and plastic now that the generator is up and running.

