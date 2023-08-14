Suspect in custody in shots fired incident at Alpine Twp. apartment

Multiple people are inside the apartment and are "afraid to leave," according to Sgt. Eric Brunner, but the incident is not considered a hostage situation.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following a shots fired incident at an apartment in Alpine Township.

Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office say the incident happened at an apartment in the 3000 block of Yorkland Drive NW, which is part of York Creek Apartments. The shots fired call came in around 6 a.m. Monday.

Sgt. Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff's Office said someone was shot at, but no one was injured. Multiple people were inside the apartment and were "afraid to leave," according to Brunner, but the incident was not considered a hostage situation.

Deputies evacuated residents from the apartment building and worked to contact the subject inside the apartment. The suspect was taken into custody around 9 a.m. and deputies say all people inside the apartment are safe.

Residents in other apartment buildings were previously asked to remain inside. Deputies say the community is now safe to leave.

