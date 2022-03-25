Suspects in Alpine Twp. shooting identified, arraigned

Leontay Hayes, 28, and Christopher Hage, 26, were arrested in connection to a shooting in Alpine Township Monday morning.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects arrested in connection to an Alpine Township shooting have been identified after their arraignments earlier this week.

Leontay Hayes, 28, of Grand Rapids, has been charged with Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Felony Firearms. His bond has been set at $50,000.

Christopher Hage, 26, of Comstock Park, has been charged with Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. His bond has also been set at $50,000.

Around 2:15 a.m. Monday, neighbors called police to report sounds of people fighting in the 3800 block of Yorkland Drive NW. Police say the victim, Donte Nelson, had been standing near a vehicle with another witness when gunshots were fired from a grey 2013 Ford Escape.

Nelson, 25, was shot in the ankle and the hip. He later arrived at a local hospital and required surgery for his injuries.

The other witness in the incident was not injured.

Shortly after the incident, detectives received a description of the Ford Escape.

On Monday, an alert deputy noticed a vehicle matching the description of that car in the area of Alpine Avenue near 4 Mile Road. Detectives took Hage into custody.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, detectives found Hayes along 4 Mile Road near Alpine Avenue and took him into custody.

Police believe there was an altercation between Nelson, the other witness and Hage, who was the driver of the vehicle, prior to the shooting. It is believed that Hage left the scene and picked up Hayes, who fired at Nelson.

Nelson is still in the hospital, police say.

This incident is still under investigation.

