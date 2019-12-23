GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A home is left badly damaged after an early morning fire just days before Christmas.

According to crews at the home, located on Alson Drive in Grand Rapids Charter Township, the fire started around 5:30 a.m.

Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely, crews told 13 ON YOUR SIDE. Firefighters were even able to find and save a cat that belonged to the homeowners.

It is not yet clear how the fire started. The incident is still under investigation.

13OYS

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.