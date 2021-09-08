Amazon expanding sites in West Michigan, bringing over 1,000 jobs statewide

With the addition of the new facilities, the company plans to add more than 1,500 jobs by the end of 2021.

Wednesday, Amazon announced plans to launch its first mid-Michigan fulfillment center, as well as three additional operations facilities, including one here in West Michigan.

The new site will operate as a sort center and delivery station in the Grand Rapids area. The company plans to open the site in 2022 and 2023 in Gaines Township. The two facilities will employ hundreds in West Michigan.

“Gaines Charter Township welcomes the investment that Amazon has made in our community. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with the company as they, and our Township, grow," said Robert DeWard, Township Supervisor for Gaines Charter Township.

In addition, Amazon has already launched its Walker Delivery Station. The 112,000-square-foot station employs more than 100 associates.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested over $6 billion in Michigan and created over 21,000 jobs across the state. With the addition of the new facilities, the company plans to add more than 1,500 jobs by the end of 2021.

Positions are available at all new operations facilities. Interested candidates can visit www.amazon.com/detroitjobs or www.amazon.com/grandrapidsjobs to learn more.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.