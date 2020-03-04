KENT COUNTY, Mich. — An employee of the Amazon distribution center in Gaines Township tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed Friday.

"We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site," said Timothy Carter, Amazon spokesperson.

The Kent County facility opened at the beginning of March, and it employs about 1,000 people. The 855,000-square-foot building at the corner of 68th Street SE and Patterson Avenue SE is the first Amazon distribution center in West Michigan.

Amazon said they have made all employees at the site aware of the confirmed case. As a company, Amazon said all employees who are diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive up to two weeks of pay while placed into quarantine. Hourly workers are also able to take unlimited, unpaid time off through April.

The company said it will also alert anyone who had close contact with the person who tested positive. They will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

On Wednesday, Amazon workers at a distribution center on the east side of Michigan walked out to protect working conditions after three employees tested positive for COVID-19. WXYZ reports that they want the warehouse to shut down for two weeks so the virus doesn't spread to other people.

Amazon said it has implemented extra health measure for employees, including increased sanitization of surfaces, staggered shift start times to promote social distancing and spreading out tables and chairs in breakrooms.

