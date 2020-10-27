x
Amazon to hire nearly 600 seasonal workers in Grand Rapids

Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2018, file photo Amazon Prime packages sit in a delivery truck before being unloaded in Miami. It’s just a week into the holiday shopping season, and Amazon is already having trouble getting packages to shoppers’ doorsteps on time. The company said the delays are due to bad weather in parts of the country and the large amount of orders it received during the Thanksgiving weekend, when it offered steep discounts. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the holiday season quickly approaching, Amazon is preparing for its busiest time of year.

As part of that preparation, Amazon will be hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers throughout its operations. On Tuesday, the company announced that nearly 600 seasonal openings will be available here in Grand Rapids.

These openings will be for both full- and part-time jobs, each of which start at $15 per hour. Those interested in a position with Amazon can learn more about the available opportunities here.

