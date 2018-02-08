GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids police say 1-year-old Miquis Lamont Jenkins has been found in Benton Harbor. Police say his babysitter 19-year-old Iyesha Catherine Gibbs was with him at the time.

The Amber Alert was issued around 11 a.m. Thursday, August 2.

Police say officers in Benton Harbor have custody of the 1-year-old and arrangements are being made for his return back to Grand Rapids.

Jenkins was believed to be in the care of his babysitter Iyesha Catherine Gibbs. According to police, Gibbs was also located in the Benton Harbor area and she too will be transported back to Grand Rapids where detectives will interview her.

19-year-old Iyesha Catherine Gibbs

