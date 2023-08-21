Michigan State Police: Twins abducted from Livonia found safe, AMBER Alert canceled

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Michigan State Police said they're canceling the AMBER Alert issued for infant twins that were taken from Livonia earlier Monday.

LIVONIA, Mich. — UPDATE: Michigan State Police said the infants believed to have been abducted from Livonia Monday have been found safe.

Around 10:49 a.m., Michigan State Police from the Second District said the Livonia Police Department will share additional details about what happened.

Original story:

Michigan State Police are asking for help in locating 14-day-old twins who were abducted in Livonia.

Matthew and Montana Bridges were last seen in a black colored Jeep Grand Cherokee with chrome trim around rear passenger windows. Police have confirmed that the vehicle's license plate is "EHD1130".

Livonia Amber Alert Update:

Livonia Detectives have confirmed the plate on the suspect vehicle: Black Jeep Grand Cherokee MI/EHD1130. If you see this vehicle do not approach and contact 911. pic.twitter.com/2Nrg7lXIFw — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) August 21, 2023

The twins were abducted in Livonia by two African-American females, according to police.

Michigan State Police say that if you see the vehicle, call 911 and do not approach.

