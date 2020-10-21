AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Indiana girl

The Huntington Police Department is searching for Neveah O'Neal, who was last seen around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A statewide AMBER Alert has been declared for a 5-year-old girl missing from Huntington, Indiana.

The Huntington Police Department is searching for Neveah O'Neal, who is described as a 4-foot-5-inch-tall white female, who weighs 50 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Neveah was last seen around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, and was wearing blue jeans and pink "Paw Patrol" tennis shoes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say the suspects are unknown and were last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger extended cab truck with a toolbox in the bed of the truck. The license plate number of the truck is not known at this time.