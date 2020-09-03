GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan ambulance agency is welcoming new "Hope" to their team.

Hope is a special employee—an 11-week-old Golden Doodle who will work as an emotional support and therapy dog for AMR West Michigan.

According to AMR West Michigan, Hope's job will be to support EMTs, as well as other local public safety agencies in the community.

Hope will train for about 10 to 12 months, earning a myriad of different certifications. Once trained and certified, she'll be able to visit hospitals and care facilities in AMR's service area.

Hope will also be available for fire and police departments—for anyone coming down from a high-stress or difficult service call. She'll be able to ride along in the supervisor truck and stop by to see crews at their posting points or on calls at hospitals.

