GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan ambulance agency is welcoming new "Hope" to their team.
Hope is a special employee—an 11-week-old Golden Doodle who will work as an emotional support and therapy dog for AMR West Michigan.
According to AMR West Michigan, Hope's job will be to support EMTs, as well as other local public safety agencies in the community.
Hope will train for about 10 to 12 months, earning a myriad of different certifications. Once trained and certified, she'll be able to visit hospitals and care facilities in AMR's service area.
Hope will also be available for fire and police departments—for anyone coming down from a high-stress or difficult service call. She'll be able to ride along in the supervisor truck and stop by to see crews at their posting points or on calls at hospitals.
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Indiana K9 passes away after distinguished military and police career
- Loyal dog never leaves missing 3-year-old's side after he wanders off in Florida
- Custom casket made for Utah police K-9 killed in line of duty
- Warrior dog exhibit opens at Ford Museum this month
- Saginaw police dog recovering after being stabbed in the head
- Dogs, cats can't pass on coronavirus, but can test positive
- Animal rescue group concerned by police shooting dog 'gravely injured' by car
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.