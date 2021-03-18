Amway cuts 900 jobs, mostly from Ada headquarters

"This is, by far, the most deeply felt, painful and difficult part to do as we move forward," a memo to employees said.

ADA, Michigan — Thursday, Amway announced six percent of its total workforce will be cut, mostly from the company's headquarters in Ada.

Amway employee 15,000 people globally and 900 will be out of job following this announcement. 3,000 people are employed at the Amway headquarters in Ada and 90 percent of the 900 jobs being cut are at the headquarters in West Michigan.

Amway cited a restructuring and organization plan in the works for the past seven months and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the reasons for the decision.

"All of this has accelerated our need for organizational change. This is, by far, the most deeply felt, painful and difficult part to do as we move forward with our strategic priorities, " the memo to employees said.

The multi-level marketing company said it decided to offer a voluntary separation plan to eligible employees.

