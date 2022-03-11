The Amway River Bank Run returns in May with course changes

Event officials released updated maps of routes for the 5K, 10K and 25K.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Amway River Bank Run returns to the streets of Grand Rapids in May. But the route will have some changes this year.

Many construction projects happening downtown have changed the location of both the start and finish lines. But organizers say it will be very similar to the original course.

The River Bank Run is celebrating its 45th year. The event is taking place May 14.

To register for any of the runs or to sign up for the virtual race, click here.

