Amway River Bank Run takes over Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The largest 25K in the country took over downtown Grand Rapids Saturday morning.

It was an early start for more than 10,000 people taking part in the Amway River Bank Run.

It's become a favorite pastime for veterans of the race and newcomers alike.

“I have changed a lot. I've gotten older, but Riverbank Run 25k 1981 is what got me going. I started my running and I've been running ever since,” Dawn Huizinga said.

The event features a variety of different races for every skill level including a 25K wheelchair race and handcycling division.

Steve Chapman, the winner of his race, says his competitive nature inspired him to take on this challenge.

“I was 19 when I had my motorcycle accident and left a paraplegic and kind of felt like life was over and as soon as I got into adaptive sports, cycling, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis. It really changed my life,” Chapman said.

Another West Michigan man, Mark Chapman, is running in honor of his daughter who passed away two years ago.

“Kayla was not a runner. But what was important to Kayla is the people and the relationships and she just loved when community came together. And so that's why this would have been so important to her,” Chapman said.

Whether they were running for a cause, training for a marathon, for health reasons, or just for fun, crossing the finish line at the Amway River Bank Run was a major achievement for everyone.

The Amway Riverbank Run help non-profits raise money through its Charity Partner Program.

Since the start of the program in 2009, more than $2.2 million has been raised.

