Amway to lay off over 500 hotel employees in Grand Rapids July 31

In all, 580 employees will be laid off.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amway Hotel Corporation will be laying off hundreds of employees at the end of July.

Steve Nawrocki, Amway Vice President of Human Relations, shared the news with the state via a statement in early July.

According to Nawrocki’s statement, the company will be conducting layoffs at four hotels, all located in Grand Rapids:

Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, Monroe Ave. NW

JW Marriot, Louis St. NW

Courtyard by Marriott, Monroe Ave. NW

AC Hotel, Monroe Ave. NW

The company will be laying off 355 employees at the Amway Grand Plaza, 144 at the JW Marriot, 50 at the Courtyard by Marriott and 31 at the AC Hotel. In all, 580 employees will be laid off.

Employee separations are set to begin July 31, 2020.

Nawrocki said the layoffs are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and that they are not expected to be indefinite.

“The foregoing separations are expected to be temporary, but given the unpredictable nature of this pandemic we cannot accurately predict at this point when or if employees may be recalled,” the statement reads.

The job title with the most layoffs is 'housekeeping worker,' with 103 layoffs planned. The full list of effected job titles can be seen here, along with Nawrocki’s statement.