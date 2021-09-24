'An amazing milestone:' Grand Haven business celebrates 150 years, five generations of business

This weekend, D. Baker and Sons Lumber Company is celebrating their milestone with everyone who's helped them get there.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A family-owned business in Grand Haven is celebrating 150 years. Five generations of the Baker family

Have run a trusted lumber company that has served its loyal customers and built cherished friendships for more than a century.

"Our customers are pretty much our family," said President, Nada Edson (Baker), "we have such a loyal following of people in the community that feel like family when they come."

What started as a sawmill in 1871 near Harbor Island, is now a lumber business that is thriving more than ever along Pennoyer Avenue. The family moved to that new location in 1912.

In 2008, the financial crisis hit the business hard, and in 2011 the entire 100-year-old building collapsed from the weight of snow and ice. Nada Edson (Baker) had just taken ownership of the company, but were able to re-build better than ever.

"It's a really important landmark for us to celebrate," said Edson, "I mean this is huge. One hundred and fifty years in the same family, plus being female-owned is even another cherry on top."

Nada, and her cousin, Annie Baker, now co-own the business together, and are both part of the fifth generation of the Baker family.

"I feel certain that there will be sixth generation," said Annie Baker, "I don't know who it's going to be or how it's going to happen yet, but it will."

"We feel like with the pandemic has been our stepping off stone," she added, "and I feel like this anniversary is the start of our next era."

The Baker family didn't want to just celebrate this anniversary alone. Instead, they wanted it to include the community that has helped them thrive for so many years.

So to do that, they've planned a celebration on Saturday, September 25th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the lumber yard that is open to everyone.

"We celebrate with our family a lot, and spend a lot of time with our each other," said Annie Baker, "but it's our community has really supported us for 150 years. We've built them and they've built us."

