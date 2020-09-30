An illuminated, nighttime adventure awaits you at John Ball Zoo

To make things illuminate, the trail will come to life with a light display of changing colors and sounds.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Night owls, it’s your time to shine. John Ball Zoo is hosting nighttime adventures in October and November this year, all with the theme of illumination.

“At John Ball Zoo, a tale of illuminating connections between wildlife and wild places is ready to be told,” the event description reads. “The illuminating tale of how we are all connected to each other, to the land, the water, the air, the trees, and all animals big and small with the power to make a positive change in our world.”

The nighttime adventure, called "IlumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale," is a one-mile outdoor journey through the zoo. To make things illuminate, the trail will come to life with a light display of changing colors and sounds. The walk is expected to take anywhere from 45 minute to one hour to complete.

John Ball Zoo said that although the trail is dark, the adventure is not a haunted one; children of all ages are invited to hike the magical terrain.

The journey is wheelchair and stroller friendly. Masks are required for guests five and older who can’t maintain a six-foot social distance. Animals will not be viewable during the nighttime experience.

"IlumiZoo – A Glenlore" will be held at John Ball Zoo from Oct. 10 through Nov. 15 every Tuesday through Sunday from 7p.m. to 12 a.m. The last entry is at 11 p.m.

Guests are asked to reserve their timed tickets ahead of time here.

