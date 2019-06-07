KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Most dogs do not like fireworks.

And that is making this an especially busy week at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Shelter staff says the number of stray dogs brought to the shelter goes up around Independence Day. They say many dogs are frightened by the loud fireworks explosions and their instinct is to run away and hide.

“Dogs don’t enjoy fireworks,” Namiko Ota-Noveskey, the Kent County Animal Control Program Supervisor said.

That is why Mayra Cardenas thinks her 2-year-old husky jumped out of a window of her Grand Rapid apartment on July 4.

“He broke through a window and left the house,” she said. “I was very upset. I’m downtown on Fulton Street so everything is happening down there. It is very loud.”

Her dog was picked up by animal control officers and brought to the Kent County Shelter. Cardenas bailed him out and brought him home the next day.

“I’m so relieved,” she said.

“Fireworks can be very scary for many dogs and they can take off," Ota-Noveskey said. "If you know that your dog has noise sensitivity turn the air conditioner on, close the windows or [play] some music so that the noises are masked.”

If they do run away animal control officers say it is much easier to get them reunited with their owners if the pets are wearing a license and have a microchip implanted.

“We have had a lot of people come in looking and we didn’t have their dog,” Ota-Noveskey said. “They could still be at large running. So, it is really important that you keep your dog safe inside.”

