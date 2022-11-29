West Michigan shelters are over capacity, animals returned at higher rate than normal

Shelters in West Michigan have seen a 10% increase in animals taken in this year and a decrease in animals going out.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Animal shelters across Michigan and across the country are feeling the pressure as the amount of animals in their care continues to rise.

At the Allegan County Animal Shelter, things are no different, and they believe that could be for several different reasons.

Currently, the shelter is housing 46 dogs and 70 cats. That's more than they have adequate space for.

"We've been running over capacity for the last six months," says Danika Langstraat, a dog trainer and behavior specialist at the shelter.

The Allegan County Animal Shelter isn't alone.

Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County, the Humane Society of West Michigan and Kent County Animal Shelter have all combined to see a 10% increase in animals taken in this year and a decrease in animals going out.

"It's very overwhelming with the amount of dogs that we're working with," says Langstraat.

She thinks the crowding could have something to do with the ongoing inflation.

"The cost of owning an animal has definitely gone up," she says.

The rising costs are also taking a toll on shelters themselves.

"Our food alone has gone up 30% this year," says Greg Dziewit, executive director of the Allegan County Animal Shelter. "Our veterinary medicines have gone up 20%."

Langstraat believes the pandemic may be a factor as well, when people adopted pets for comfort.

She points to the ages of incoming animals as further evidence.

"Most of them are in the ten-month to two-year-old range," says Langstraat.

So, how can you help? Adoptions and fosters are a big part, but the shelter also has simpler needs too.

"We would love to have volunteers walking dogs three times a day every single day," says Dziewit.

Financial donations are also always welcome, all of it going towards a better life for the animals.

"We have such beautiful animals in here that really deserve a second chance," says Dziewit.

The Allegan County Animal Shelter is operated by Wishbone Pet Rescue. If you'd like to donate or volunteer, click here.

