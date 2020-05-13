Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk Canceled for 2020

The unanimous board decision to cancel the event was made Wednesday afternoon during a special meeting conducted online.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) announced today the cancellation of the 2020 Mackinac Bridge Walk.

The walk has taken place since 1958 and has welcomed between 25,000 and 57,000 participants each year since. This year’s walk was scheduled for September 7.

The unanimous board decision to cancel the event was made Wednesday afternoon during a special meeting conducted online.

"We recognize that September is months away, but the event requires months of planning and early expenditures," said board Chairman Patrick “Shorty” Gleason. "Like organizers who have postponed festivals and other summer events, we needed to make a decision now."

The decision was made due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 and public health and safety.

"We can't in good conscience continue with an event we know draws people from across our state and beyond, and puts them shoulder-to-shoulder for hours, when medical advice strenuously advises against such gatherings," Gleason said.

While the cancellation is disappointing, Gleason said the suspension is only for the 2020 event and expects the walk to resume in 2021.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.