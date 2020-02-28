GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every year, local law enforcement officers get together in the name of one of their own.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department will play a basketball game against the teachers at Kenowa Hills High School at 5 p.m. at Kenowa Hills High School.

A second game between the GRPD officers and deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office will take place after that. Kids will also get a chance to shoot some hoops with police and even meet the Sheriff K-9 team.

The proceeds from both games always go to a within the law enforcement family in need of help. This year the money raised at the charity basketball games will go to the Crowder family.

Deputy Braxton Crowder's wife Stacey is living with stage 3 colon cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy. She is in need of continual medical care.

The annual charity games are played to honor Officer Robert Kozminski, who died in July of 2007. He was killed in the line of duty while serving as a police officer in Grand Rapids.

