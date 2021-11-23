Tamales Mary has prepared more than 7,000 tamales for their Thanksgiving Eve sale this year.

An annual Thanksgiving tradition is continuing to grow for a local restaurant. There's more than 7,000 tamales packed in the freezer at Tamales Mary in Wyoming.

This is the restaurant's fourth year selling tamale bundles for families on Thanksgiving Eve to enjoy for the holiday.

Employees there have been working around the clock all week preparing pre-orders of chicken, pork, beef and veggie tamales with either green or red salsa.

Last year, more than 5,000 tamales were sold. Owner Mary Martinez says it's important that there are plenty of options available for West Michigan families who do Thanksgiving a little differently.

"For Thanksgiving, you think, you know, turkey," she says. "But for a lot of Mexican people [who] don't like turkey, tamales are another option to do for Thanksgiving dinner."

Doors open at Tamales Mary on Burton Street in Wyoming at 11 a.m. Last year, they sold out of all their tamales before they closed for the night. Tamales at $18 for a dozen and there's a two-dozen limit per family.

"Well we're still in the pandemic, but I'm expecting a lot of customers tomorrow, because we need support," Martinez says. "We need customers to support a small business."

She wants to thank everyone in West Michigan who's supported her business and helped this tradition grow.

