Annual 'Walk for Good Food' event works to achieve an equitable food system in West Michigan

Access Walk for Good Food event works raises funds for 14 West Michigan nonprofits.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday wraps up the annual Access Walk for Good Food event. It's a West Michigan tradition that's been around for more than four decades.

The 10-day walk officially kicked off May 2 and runs through today. Alaina Dobkowski, Walk For Good Food director, says what was typically a one-day 5K temporarily changed last year, due to COVID.

"So historically, we would walk all together downtown. But, of course, last year we had to adjust and create a remote way to have them walk," said Dobkowski. "So, people are encouraged to walk with their households, following current COVID guidelines."

The walk supports Access of West Michigan and 13 other organizations. All of them are committed to creating a strong and sustainable food system in our community. Donations help those organizations create neighborhood fresh markets, neighborhood gardens, help support food pantries, and help eliminate food deserts in and around Grand Rapids.

"Last year we were blown away by the support that we received during a very uncertain time," she said. "And, this year we look, we're on track to meet our goal. And, so, we really appreciate everybody jumping on board to say 'yes, we believe that everybody should have access to good food' and wanting to support long term solutions."

Those who want to help are encouraged to grab family members, friends or neighbors and hit the pavement. Supporters are able to make donations to help financially support all walks. People can register, and find more information, by going to Access of West Michigan's website and social pages.

"People have been walking all around the community, and we will be accepting donations through June 30. So, there's still plenty of time for people to jump on board," said Dobowski.

Those interested in participating can register here. Or, they can text "WFGF" to 2443-321.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.