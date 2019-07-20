BELDING, Michigan — A dumpster fire broke out on Friday at Kassouni Manufacturing Inc. around 10 p.m, according to Candice Sager, an Ionia County resident and the Ionia County Fire Department.

The fire department cleared the scene at 10:44 p.m., the Ionia County Fire Department said, and no one was evacuated.

The fire was contained to the dumpster.

Kassouni Manufacturing Inc. dumpster fire

Friday's incident comes after production was shut down on Friday, July 12, following an incident that caused a fire and chlorine gas release.

