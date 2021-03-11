'Another tool in the toolbox': local counties share plans to vaccinate children ages 5-11

The mask order will be lifted at 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022, 60 days after the vaccine became available to children.

MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted emergency-use authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech for children ages 5 to 11.

Now, West Michigan counties are explaining their plans for how to administer the vaccine to kids in their communities.

Both Ottawa and Kent Counties are already to start booking appointments, but the announcement of the approval was important for another reason — because it officially lifts the mask mandate for school-age kids in January.

"This vaccine is safe, it is effective, and it is free," said Marcia Mansaray, the Deputy Health Administrator for the Department of Public Health. "This helps the community, but most often it helps your child."

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health has 1,900 doses ready for anyone ages 5 to 11 and clinics set up over the next few weeks at local schools. The first one is Saturday, November 6.

"We also have appointments set aside for children with special needs," said Mansaray, "so we can go out to their car, and vaccinate them there if they're maybe immuno-compromised and their parents are nervous about them coming inside."

The announcement of the vaccine also triggers the removal of the mask order that was mandated on August 20. It required the wearing of face masks in educational settings for pre-K through sixth grade.

It will now be lifted at 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022, 60 days after the vaccine became available to children.

"Our mask order will be lifting, but that doesn't mean schools need to change their policies," said Mansaray, "they can maintain their mask policies or they can even institute mask policies."

That mask order was also be lifted for students in Kent County, which is prepared to start vaccinated children there, too.

"We did receive 2,400 doses," said Kent County Health Department Immunizations Supervisor, Mary Wisinski."

KCHD is taking appointments and will also host free vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.

In addition, extended clinic hours at all locations will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 and Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 8 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. and from 12:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Appointments can be made for all three KCHD clinic locations during regular business hours by calling (616) 632-7200.

"This is another tool in our toolbox to prevent kids from getting sick, and to prevent them from spreading it to the people around them who might be high risk," said Wisinski, "so parents can be very assured that this vaccine is safe and effective."

"Talk to your pediatrician, get your questions answered, and then get your kids vaccinated," she added.

