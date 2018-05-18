GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Apple trees are blooming in West Michigan orchards. The trees are loaded with blossoms.

Robinette Orchards assistant manager Alan Robinette says that’s a good indicator.

“The promise of fruit to come is the beauty of apple blossoms,” he explains “When they are loaded like this we are very happy because that means we have a full crop. We are going to have a bumper crop this year.”

The apple blossom is Michigan’s official state flower.

