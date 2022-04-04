Early Morning Rush | Monday, April 4

Here are the top headlines for Monday, April 4.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FIRE IN SPARTA: A fire damaged a home in Sparta overnight Monday.

Just before midnight, first responders and firefighters were called out to Pine Island Drive near 13 Mile on reports of a house on fire.

Crews learned there was no one home, but two dogs were inside.

One pup made it outside on its own, while the other had to be rescued from the second floor.

AND THE GRAMMY GOES TO: The ceremony relocated to Las Vegas for the first time ever with several artists who could have big nights.

Here's our list of who walked away with an award.

FIRE DESTROYS RAVENNA CHURCH: Crews battled for 16 hours as flames raged and embers ripped apart the First Reformed Church in Ravenna Saturday night.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but nobody was hurt. By the time the fire was finally extinguished, Sunday morning service was halfway through.

JURY WATCH: A jury in Michigan will begin its deliberations Monday after days of testimony in the trial of four men accused of hatching a plan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

FORECAST: Chances for rain and snow continue tonight, with some accumulation possible. Get the full forecast here.

