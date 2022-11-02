Aquinas College receives $300k grant to reduce, prevent sexual assault and violence on campus

Aquinas says they have worked with YWCA and GRPD for years, and this federal grant will allow for increased staff capacity to coordinate a robust response.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas College was recently awarded nearly $300,000 from the Department of Justice to reduce or prevent sexual assault and violence on its campus.

The college is extending its partnership with YWCA West Central Michigan and the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) to help create and implement this program. That program will be called the Coordinated Community Response (CCR) team.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) awarded the college a $292,096 grant for a three-year program to communicate about, prevent and respond to sexual assaults, dating/domestic violence, and stalking.

Aquinas says they have worked with YWCA and GRPD for years. However, this federal grant will allow for increased staff capacity to coordinate a robust response.

“Providing a safe environment for our students and staff is critical to Aquinas. Our campus must be an inclusive, safe, and secure place for learning," Aquinas President Alicia Córdoba, D.M.A. said. "I’m pleased that this grant will help us increase awareness and prevent crimes of this nature.”

The CCR team will offer on-campus programs, initiatives and campaigns intended to end dating violence, domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. The college says they plan to implement a training program for all students, employees, staff and law enforcement.

“I look forward to collaborating with Aquinas College and providing the necessary resources to ensure the safety of its students on and around campus,” said Captain Joseph Trigg, South Service Area Commander of the Grand Rapids Police Department.

It was not immediately said when this initiative will be rolled out on campus.

