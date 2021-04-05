Aquinas College holding in-person commencement ceremonies for 2020, 2021 grads

Guests are not able to attend in person, but livestreams of both ceremonies will be available on the college’s Facebook page.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas College announced Wednesday that it will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 and the class of 2021.

The ceremonies are taking place the weekend of May 8-9 and will follow health and safety protocols.

“Throughout the pandemic our community has come together to adjust and adapt our plans to prioritize the health and safety of our community, and the same is true for commencement,” said President Kevin G. Quinn. “We have remained committed to honoring the achievements of our graduates -- both the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 -- in person, on the campus that they have called home.”

The class of 2021 will be recognized at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, and the class of 2020 will be recognized at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Both ceremonies are taking place at Alksnis Athletics and Recreation Building. Guests are not able to attend in person, but livestreams of both ceremonies will be available on the college’s Facebook page.

All graduates can also participate in the traditional Baccalaureate Mass at 10 a.m. on May 8 at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Grand Rapids.

The school said it is continuing to monitor the pandemic and that commencement activities are subject to change. More information can be found here.

